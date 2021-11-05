x
Crime

Three men accused of shooting man found dead near Truist Field in October 2021

Police say the suspects are accused of killing Tahajie Howard on Oct. 17. He was found dead near Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men are charged with killing a man who was found dead near Truist Field in Charlotte nearly two months ago.

On Oct. 17, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Tahajie Howard was found dead along South Mint Street just after 9 p.m. after being shot. Police determined he was shot along Remount Road near West Boulevard earlier in the night.

In a news release on Dec. 9, CMPD confirmed three men were charged with Howard's murder:

  • 21-year-old Jamel Edwards Robinson
  • 20-year-old Takyi Wylie
  • 24-year-old Gervaris Culp

Police said all three were located and arrested without incident, charging them with 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Crime Stoppers tips can be left online or by calling 704-334-1600.

