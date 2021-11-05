Three men accused of shooting man found dead near Truist Field in October 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men are charged with killing a man who was found dead near Truist Field in Charlotte nearly two months ago.
On Oct. 17, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Tahajie Howard was found dead along South Mint Street just after 9 p.m. after being shot. Police determined he was shot along Remount Road near West Boulevard earlier in the night.
In a news release on Dec. 9, CMPD confirmed three men were charged with Howard's murder:
- 21-year-old Jamel Edwards Robinson
- 20-year-old Takyi Wylie
- 24-year-old Gervaris Culp
Police said all three were located and arrested without incident, charging them with 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Crime Stoppers tips can be left online or by calling 704-334-1600.
