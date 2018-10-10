CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed outside a southwest Charlotte Motel 6 early Wednesday.

CMPD received a report of a man who was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound a little after midnight Tuesday night. Hospital staff told detectives the victim, identified as 17-year-old Daquayaon Lavar Brown, arrived after being shot. Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses who arrived at the hospital a little while later told police that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on South Tryon Street near Woodlawn Road. CMPD officers found the crime scene and set up a perimeter for the investigation.

On Tuesday, November 27, detectives with CMPD's Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner's office ruled Brown's death as accidental.

Based on this ruling, no charges will be filed.

