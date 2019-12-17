CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CMPD patrol car could be seen driving around Park Road Shopping Center Monday night, days after violent crimes took place at the popular spot.

"I thought I was going to die," said Carla, a shopper who did not want to give her last name.

She was recently mugged while leaving Caribou Coffee. She remembers being thrown to the ground and dragged as she held on to her purse.

"I hit my head very hard," she said.

She's nursing a bump on the back of her head, and she's calling for action. Carla and her daughter want security to patrol the shopping center, especially during the holiday rush.

"I want to know that I can come out with my eight-year-old daughter or my mother and not feel like I have to be afraid of holding my purse, or that something is going to happen," Carla said.

NBC Charlotte learned the strip mall has hired off-duty CMPD officers to make rounds throughout the strip mall. A security car was also seen making patrols on Monday night.

The boost in security came after Carla's mugging and a robbery at Brownlee Jewelers in the same shopping center.

"If people are aware that there's security around and they see them, I think it could have helped," Carla said.

She and her daughter reached out to EDENS, the owner of Park Road Shopping Center, but they haven't heard back. They say they now plan to talk with city leaders.

"Something definitely needs to be done about it," Carla said.

Cheri Rumfelt, 52, was arrested for the crime against Carla.

NBC Charlotte reached out to EDENS for comment, but as of Monday night, we have not heard back.

