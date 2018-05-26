IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- An off-duty deputy was placed on leave after he accidentally discharged his pistol at a bowling alley in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at a George Pappas' Victory Lanes on Morlake Drive in Mooresville a little before 8 p.m. Friday.

The bullet grazed through a child, according to deputies. The child did not suffer a serious injury, deputies said.

According to the bowling alley's Facebook page, no one was hospitalized from the accident.

Authorities have not released the deputy's identity.

