Three shot during officer-involved shooting in Gastonia

Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting involving police in Gaston County. It's unclear if those hurt are police officers.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Gaston County early Friday morning. Authorities say at least one officer was involved in the shooting.

According to Gaston County authorities, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, including Gaston County Police, Mount Holly Police, Dallas Police and Gastonia Police.

Officials said all three people injured in the shooting were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time and it's unclear if any of the people taken to the hospital are police officers.

#BREAKING On scene of an officer involved shooting in Gaston County @ the Mt. Holly Car Wash. Happened 3:40 am. 3 people were taken to CaroMount Regional Medical, unsure if any transports were officers. Live report ahead on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/JHVX7tG5wH — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 11, 2020