Three shot during officer-involved shooting in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Gaston County early Friday morning. Authorities say at least one officer was involved in the shooting.
According to Gaston County authorities, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, including Gaston County Police, Mount Holly Police, Dallas Police and Gastonia Police.
Officials said all three people injured in the shooting were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time and it's unclear if any of the people taken to the hospital are police officers.
