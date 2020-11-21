Officer-involved shooting in Chester County

Deputies said around 3 a.m. there was an officer-involved shooting at High Tower Road in Fort Lawn. No one was injured.

FORT LAWN, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office called to an officer-involved shooting in the Fort Lawn area Saturday early morning.

Deputies said around 3 a.m. there was an officer-involved shooting at High Tower Road in Fort Lawn. No one was injured.

Chester County Sheriff’s are negotiating with the individual involved. People in the area are asked to remain inside their homes.

No further details were immediately released.

