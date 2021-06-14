The shooting happened at the Big Bear Supermarket near South DeKalb Mall.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting that left a sheriff's deputy injured and a cashier dead Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit deputy and two others – a man and woman – were injured during the shooting at the Big Bear Supermarket near South DeKalb Mall off Candler Road.

"Although details are not complete, authorities say that the male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store," the spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said the dispute started over wearing a mask inside the store. An 11Alive reporter said there is a sign on the door that says masks are required for service.

A witness, identified as Alan Williams, said a man walked into the store, struck the woman with a gun, then shot her. That's when the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

Authorities said the deputy was working a part-time security job at the store. Reservists, the spokesperson said, are not active duty and most are retired.

The GBI said they have been requested to investigate the shooting. The DeKalb County Police Department also responded.

At the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are responding to an OIS on Candler Road. We’re headed to the scene to gather info. pic.twitter.com/0aOF1GVkya — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 14, 2021

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.