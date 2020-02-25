SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies has been shot along with a suspect after an incident Tuesday morning along a rural highway.

The situation happened in an area on Highway 521 and Four Bridges Road between Sumter and Dalzell. Multiple units from the Sumter County Sheriff's Department as well as several other agencies are there.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he was heading to the hospital to check on the condition of the officer.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they have sent agents to the scene but did not have additional information.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area as crews respond to the situation.

This is a breaking news story. WLTX will post updates as they become available.

WLTX