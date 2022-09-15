Officer-involved shooting under investigation in northwest Charlotte

Officers said they were investigating the incident along Onyx Street, not far from LC Coleman Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers said they were investigating the incident along Onyx Street, not far from LC Coleman Park on Thursday evening.

No word on any fatalities stemming from this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

