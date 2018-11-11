ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department received a call around noon on November 11 regarding a possible shooting on T.E. White Drive near Elizabeth Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a gold colored 2002 Chevy truck that had crashed, with no driver. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side door.

Shortly after, a person walked up and claimed to be the driver of the truck. The person, however, wouldn't provide law enforcement with information regarding the shooting.

Neighbors in the area told officials that they had seen someone driving a black Lexus shooting at the truck. This information was sent out to other officers in the area.

That information was sent out to other officers in the area, and Officer Blake Evans made contact with that vehicle on NC-24 near Taco Bell.

As Officer Evans turned on his blue lights and siren, police say a passenger in the Lexus stood up through the sunroof and began shooting at Evans with a high powered rifle.

Officials say the passenger struck his vehicle in three different places: once on the driver’s side windshield, once on the driver’s side hood and once in the driver’s side grill.

The final shot damaged the radiator, making the police car inoperable.

A stray bullet reportedly struck another vehicle in the windshield, ricocheted and hit the driver. The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, and then released.

Police say according to witnesses near the incident, the person shooting from the Lexus was described as a black male with dreads.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or may leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

