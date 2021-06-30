Officer shot during ambush in Midtown Atlanta, suspect killed

Police Chief Rodney Bryant said the officer struck is stable and able to speak.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers were ambushed while responding to a "shots fired" call Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. An officer was struck by the gunfire, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. A suspect was killed.

It happened as officers were responding to the call at an apartment building located at 710 Peachtree Street, the Solace on Peachtree Apartments.

"While so many of us run from danger, our officers run to danger and that is what happened today," Bottoms said. "These officers were ambushed and even with one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded and the courage that was displayed, really I don't have the words to describe."

When officers exited the elevator of the building, that's when police said gunfire erupted against the officers.

"Officers were able to return fire where we believe that one suspect was fatally struck. Officers then were escorted downstairs and transported to Grady Hospital," APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by APD to investigate the scene.

"It is only through their training and by the grace of God that these officers did not come upon a more tragic situation," Bryant said.

The names of the officers involved are not being released at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as several roads, specifically Peachtree Street between 4th Street and North Avenue, are closed for the investigation.

