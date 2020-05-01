FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff's deputies have apprehended a suspect in the killing of an officer Sunday morning at Florence Regional Airport.

According to investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the male suspect was caught after fleeing the scene after he shot and killed a Florence Regional Airport public safety officer during a traffic stop at the airport.

SLED is continuing to investigate the shooting that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and is working with local law enforcement at this time.

The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that the officer died as a result of the incident.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released

This is an ongoing story, WLTX will update as details become available.