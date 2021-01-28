x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Officials: Inmate at South Carolina correctional facility beaten, killed by other inmates

An inmate is dead after being beaten to death by other inmates at Lee Correctional Institution, according to officials.
Credit: wltx
razor wire generic

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One inmate is dead, beaten to death by other inmates, at Lee Correctional Institution, according to officials. 

A press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an inmate from Lee Correctional Institution died at a hospital after receiving injuries in a fight with other inmates Wednesday afternoon. 

RELATED: 36th South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the man as 32-year-old Jamin Anderson. 

The S.C. Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the death, along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

RELATED: 29 charged in SC prison riot that left 7 inmates dead 

An autopsy will be performed. 

Anderson was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy and a firearms provision. 

TOP STORIES 

One dead in single car accident in Calhoun County

Proud Boys leader worked undercover, was government informant

Person walking on Lexington County road hit and killed