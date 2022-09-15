Officials searching for two suspects accused of armed robbery, kidnapping at a Hoke County gas station

The suspects stole a vehicle that had two kids in the back seat, Officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. — The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating suspects accused of armed robbery and kidnapping two kids at a Raeford gas station on Tuesday night.

According to officials, around 11 p.m., two Black men, who were wearing ski masks, approached a vehicle at the Lucky Stop gas station and one suspect proceeded to point a gun at the owners of the vehicle. The suspects got into the victim's car and drove away in the stolen vehicle, which had two kids in the back seat.

The two suspects stopped at the J and L Clover gas station and the two kids got out of the vehicle in the parking lot, while the suspects drove away, officials said.

Hoke County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the two suspects. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111 or Detective Hoskins at (910) 479-3832.

Furthermore, anonymous tips can be submitted online, or by downloading the free Hoke County Sheriff's app.

