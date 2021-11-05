15-year-old charged in reported sex assault at Olympic High, police say

A 15-year-old student at Olympic High School is facing multiple charges after a reported sexual assault on campus, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old Olympic High School student is facing multiple charges in connection with a reported sexual assault at the school earlier this week, police confirmed.

The juvenile victim told Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators she was assaulted by the suspect on Monday, Sept. 13. The victim told detectives she knew the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was found and interviewed by detectives on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The suspect was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Last month, following multiple rallies and protests claiming school administrators did not properly handle claims of on-campus sexual assaults and harassment, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launched an awareness campaign noting how to report incidents at school.

No further information was provided by CMPD. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for a statement on this incident. CMS has not yet responded to that request.

