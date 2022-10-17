Friday night fights: 2 charged after brawl breaks out at Olympic HS football game

In a separate event at East Mecklenburg High, school officials said there was a fight between two girls near the stadium's bathrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a large fight broke during a football game at Olympic High School Friday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the school after a fight in the bleachers made its way onto the track around the field, delaying Friday's game against South Mecklenburg High School. The game was later continued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said approximately 15 people were involved in the fight. CMPD hasn't yet identified the two people who were arrested or announced if they were affiliated with CMS. The district confirmed medics weren't needed for anyone involved in the brawl.

In a separate event at East Mecklenburg High School, officials said there was a fight between two girls near the stadium's bathrooms. Both students were suspended.

These incidents all come after CMS made a number of changes to its athletic events policy. It requires chaperones for children not in high school and requires people to stay in the bleachers for the entirety of the game, except for a few exceptions.

The district says an investigation is underway regarding the Olympic High School fight.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts