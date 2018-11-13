CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olympic High School is currently on lockdown after a threat was made against the school on social media, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the school. Officers are currently in the process of searching every room on campus to confirm there are no weapons on campus. CMPD said they do not believe the student who made the threat is on campus and they don't think there are any weapons on campus. CMPD said they know who made the threat but have not made any arrests in connection with it.
Olympic High School principal Erik Olejarczyk sent the following message to parents and guardians of Olympic students Tuesday morning:
"This is Principal Erik Olejarczyk calling to let you know our school is on lockdown. Students and staff are safe. No one will be allowed on or off campus until the lockdown is lifted. We are on lockdown as a precaution due to a threat on social media. Law enforcement is on campus to investigate. I will call again as soon as possible with an update."
A large group of parents arrived at the school shortly after receiving the message from the principal wanting answers for what caused the lockdown. School administrators have not yet told parents what type of threat was made or who posted it, according to NBC Charlotte's Ruby Durham.
Officials report parents who wish to pick up their students at Olympic High School can do so now. CMPD says Law enforcement will meet families picking up students at the campus entrance and will escort families to the office to meet their students in an orderly fashion.
On October 29, a 14-year-old said a stranger threatened to bring an explosive device to the school. CMS told NBC Charlotte the threat was not credible, saying, "The social threat was shared at night during a time school was not in session. Law enforcement found the social media account to be fake, therefore no suspect was identified or arrested. The school was searched that evening and nothing found."
No arrests have been made in the case.