Man accused of hitting Mount Holly officers with car denied bond reduction

Omar De'Vone Jordan was shot by police after they say he tried to hit them with his car on Feb. 11.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The man accused of hitting two Mount Holly Police Department officers with his own car days ago had his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where a $1 million bond was maintained against him

29-year-old Omar De'Vone Jordan appeared before a judge in the afternoon, where his defense attorney offered apologies from Jordan’s family. A lower bond was requested because Jordan’s girlfriend is pregnant with his child, and that he lives out of the car. However, that request was denied.

Officers were called to an apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 for a reported suspicious car. Jordan was reportedly inside the car, and police say they were talking with him when Jordan shifted the car into reverse, hitting two officers.

At that point, Jordan reportedly shifted gears and started to drive in the direction of other officers, but police say they fired their own guns to try and stop what they saw as a deadly action. Jordan was hit and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released on Monday and taken into custody.

Prosecutors said officers arrived at the complex because they believed Jordan was under the influence of drugs and needed medical attention. They were waiting for an ambulance and said they were talking with Jordan while his driver’s door was open when he allegedly put the car in reverse. Prosecutors noted he had a record of other charges, including ones related to fleeing and eluding, and believed he is a danger to society.

Both officers hit by Jordan’s car were treated at a hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries, and the officers involved in the case are on administrative duty, which is standard. Per protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent review of the situation, as is the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan's attorney told WCNC Charlotte his family did not wish to speak on camera at this time.