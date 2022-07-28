Man charged in Comedy Zone shooting to face judge Thursday

Omar McCombs is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident at Charlotte's Comedy Zone on July 16.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of firing a gun in Charlotte's Comedy Zone club on July 16 is scheduled to face a judge for a bond hearing Thursday.

Omar McCombs continues to be held under a $90,000 bond in connection with the incident, which canceled comedian Craig Robinson's show before it started. McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, among other charges.

Robinson said he was safe in the club's green room when the incident happened. He later thanked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Comedy Zone's staff. CMPD said no one was hurt during the situation and the club was quickly evacuated after the shot was fired.

"I've never seen anything like that before," Marvin Lindsey said. "I've never been in a situation like that with an active shooter, but that was kind of crazy."

The incident does bring into question the need for tighter security measures for venues like these.

"It’s comedy," NuffCed Ultimatehost, a Charlotte-area comedian and entertainer, said. "You come out to laugh. Most people come for that purpose to share a laugh... but security has always been kind of light in comedy clubs. Not just in Charlotte but abroad as we’ve traveled."

