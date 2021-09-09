On-duty security officer charged with sexual assault, CMPD says

Police said Marsh was transporting a patient with an Involuntary Commitment Order when he engaged in a sexual act with the victim.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An on-duty security officer for G4S has been charged for his involvement in a recent alleged sexual assault, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to CMPD, back on Sept. 6, 31-year-old David Logan Marsh was lawfully employed as a security officer for G4S. During his shift on that day, police said Marsh transported a juvenile patient with an Involuntary Commitment Order from a medical center in Rowan County to another medical facility in Charlotte.

According to police, during the transport, Marsh engaged in a sexual act with the victim. After the victim disclosed the incident to a medical professional, the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

On Sept. 8, police said Marsh voluntarily spoke with detectives at the Law Enforcement Center. After the interview, Marsh was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with statutory rape greater than six years, statutory sex offense, two counts of sexual activity by a custodian and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to leave it with the police by calling 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Editor's note: WCNC Charlotte is choosing to share the name of the suspect in this case due to the severity of the crime.

