CMPD: One arrested after officer, teen assaulted at Northlake Mall

According to an incident report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the assaults happened shortly before closing Saturday at the mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been arrested for assaulting an on-duty officer and a 15-year-old girl at Northlake Mall.

According to an incident report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the assaults happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No firearms appear to have been involved and both had minor injuries.

The weekend assaults come after multiple shootings and other acts of violence led to tightened security in late March with some businesses, including Apple and Buckle, closing up shop.

Hamdi Hussein with Vilanto Fine Men's Wear said they've been at Northlake Mall for seven years and plan to stay. He's hopeful the new security will encourage more shoppers to return.

"They've added law enforcement presence… K-9 unit, CMPD, cameras in the parking lot. So, yes, we definitely feel much, much safer," Hussein said. "It's been a very good experience. I've always felt that this is the place I should have been in doing what I do…. If someone had some worries before. I think they've managed to eliminate all these reasons. Now, it’s perfectly safe to come to this mall.”

Leland Walker works at Designer's Closet at Northlake and expressed similar feelings, encouraging those in the area to come shop.

“It’s still, you know, here and there, you have your little crime. People take clothes and try to run away. Eventually, they get caught. That’s pretty much it," Walker said. "It’s safe."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD to learn more about the suspect and what led up to the assaults and will share those details whenever they become available.