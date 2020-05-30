1 dead, 5 injured after a shooting at a block party in Gastonia

Gastonia Police Officers responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m in the 3000 block of Earl Lane in Gastonia.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died and five others are injured after a shooting at a party in Gastonia early Saturday morning.

Gastonia Police officers responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m in the 3000 block of Earl Lane in Gastonia.

Police said an unknown subject(s) fired numerous shots striking six people at a block party. The victims were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the victims, 21-year-old Johnathan Danyell Tate Jr., of Shelby, died at the hospital. The other victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-854-6645.