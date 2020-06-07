One dead after a homeowner shoots an alleged trespasser

The Monday morning shooting remains under investigation.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the 900 Block of Adams Street on Monday.

According to Statesville Police, officers were called to a shooting at 6:40 a.m. regarding an alleged trespasser. Police say upon arriving on the scene, the body of 54-year-old Statesville resident, Alexis Christopher Barber was located near the driveway.

The victim was pronounced on the scene by the Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS.

Police say 32-year-old Latoya Smith of Statesville fatally shot Barber after an encounter at her home.

This is a developing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.