One dead after a homeowner shoots an alleged trespasser

The Monday morning shooting remains under investigation.
Credit: Getty

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the 900 Block of Adams Street on Monday.

According to Statesville Police, officers were called to a shooting at 6:40 a.m. regarding an alleged trespasser. Police say upon arriving on the scene, the body of 54-year-old Statesville resident, Alexis Christopher Barber was located near the driveway. 

Credit: Statesville Police Department

The victim was pronounced on the scene by the Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS. 

Police say 32-year-old Latoya Smith of Statesville fatally shot Barber after an encounter at her home. 

This is a developing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

