One dead, another injured after a shooting at a hotel in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has died and another injuried after a shooting at a hotel in Matthews just after midnight Sunday.

Matthews police were called to the Holiday Inn Express located at 9420 E. Independence Blvd around 12:36 a.m. in regards to shots fired. When officers arrived they found two men each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. One of the men was later pronounced deceased.

Police said all of the initial witness statements and corroborating evidence collected by Detectives indicate that this was an isolated incident between the parties on-scene and that there is no further threat to the community.

This is an active ongoing investigation and Matthews police say no charges filed thus far.