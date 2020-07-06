x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

crime

One dead, another injured after a shooting at a hotel in Matthews

Detectives indicate that this was an isolated incident between the parties on-scene and that there is no further threat to the community.
Credit: WCNC

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has died and another injuried after a shooting at a hotel in Matthews just after midnight Sunday.

Matthews police were called to the Holiday Inn Express located at 9420 E. Independence Blvd around 12:36 a.m. in regards to shots fired.  When officers arrived they found two men each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.  One of the men was later pronounced deceased.

Police said all of the initial witness statements and corroborating evidence collected by Detectives indicate that this was an isolated incident between the parties on-scene and that there is no further threat to the community.

This is an active ongoing investigation and Matthews police say no charges filed thus far.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 

'We are part of the problem' | NC sheriff calls for change at Floyd hometown memorial

One person shot behind south Charlotte restaurant

CMPD looking for person accused of throwing soda can-sized mortar at officers during protest