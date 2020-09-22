One dead, another injured following double-stabbing in Gastonia

Police said 31-year-old Antell Kirkland of Charlotte, and 36-year-old Rach-E Bobby Lynch of Gastonia were involved in an altercation and were both stabbed.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured following a double-stabbing in Gastonia, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning at around 5:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Beaverbrook Drive.

Police said 31-year-old Antell Kirkland of Charlotte, and 36-year-old Rach-E Bobby Lynch of Gastonia were involved in an altercation and were both stabbed.

Both were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where Kirkland later died. Lynch was treated and released.