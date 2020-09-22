One dead, another injured following double-stabbing in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured following a double-stabbing in Gastonia, the Gastonia Police Department reports.
According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning at around 5:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Beaverbrook Drive.
Police said 31-year-old Antell Kirkland of Charlotte, and 36-year-old Rach-E Bobby Lynch of Gastonia were involved in an altercation and were both stabbed.
Both were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where Kirkland later died. Lynch was treated and released.
Police have not released any additional information regarding this incident. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.