Chester County, state police investigating deadly shooting

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Bratton Street.

CHESTER, S.C. — One person has died after a shooting in Gayle Mill, located on the west side of the city of Chester, the Chester County Sheriff's Office announced.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the county sheriff's office with the investigation.

"This is an active scene and investigators are in the area collecting evidence," the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately known publicly.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

It was not known if there were any suspects in the case.

