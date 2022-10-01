One person dead in officer-involved shooting after kidnapping call in Catawba County, deputies say

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident, according to the sheriff's office.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a call for a kidnapping led to deputies firing at a suspect Saturday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a hostage situation on Village Circle, in the Mountain View community in Catawba County.

Authorities found an armed man holding another family member hostage when they arrived, deputies said. Deputies said crisis negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation and encourage the suspect to release the hostage.

Deputies eventually shot the man after several attempts to resolve the situation. Catawba County EMS the man dead at the scene, according to deputies. The hostage was not harmed during the shooting.

"These incidents are tragic for all involved. We are thankful that the hostage was not injured and that no further loss of life occurred," Sheriff Don Brown said in a statement. "We will assist and cooperate fully with the SBI as they investigate. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and with all of law enforcement officers and their families affected by this incident."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is initiating an investigation into this incident, according to the sheriff's office. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal review.

