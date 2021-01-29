Charlotte police investigating two separate homicides

Charlotte police are responding to two separate homicide investigations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two separate homicides Friday afternoon.

According to police, the first incident happened in the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive in southeast Charlotte. Police said when their officers arrived on the scene they found an adult man with an apparent trauma. Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

More stories on WCNC: Man arrested in connection with fatal southeast Charlotte shooting

Police report that their officers also responded to another homicide in north Charlotte. CMPD said one person was pronounced dead. No further information has been released regarding this incident.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on these developing stories.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Southeast Charlotte homicide: