One dead in south Charlotte homicide

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has begun a homicide investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Wednesday night - - this one near the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Court in south Charlotte.

CMPD announced the homicide investigation around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Little additional information was immediately available about this new homicide investigation.

The death is another in a string of violent crimes in Charlotte this month.

On Monday evening, a 29-year-old man was found dead in north Charlotte.

Also on Monday, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of northwest Charlotte. The person's cause of death was considered suspicious and CMPD had begun a homicide investigation. The remains were found just miles from where another body was found in the woods in January.

Last Friday, a 21-year-old was found shot outside a Charlotte gas station.

A triple shooting overnight on March 15 killed two people and injured a third in south Charlotte.

The day prior, an 18-year-old was shot and killed in east Charlotte.

On March 23, a man was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals who attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

Wednesday night's homicide in Charlotte comes hours after CMPD held a community meeting to discuss violence in the city.

The meeting, held at Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church, was in a response to two shootings Tuesday that injured three young people, including a 7-year-old girl. All three are now in stable condition at the hospital.



“The fact that children are getting struck by gunfire, I just don’t understand why we don’t get the public comment and outcry, it's unacceptable," CMPD Major Brian Foley said at the meeting.

Three people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's shootings.

During the community meeting, Chief Johnny Jennings said they are going to make every effort to ensure community safety.

Community members getting to speak now. One woman says she’s called cmpd/crime stoppers several times and nothing happens. Explains a time she saw someone who’d just exchanged money for a book bag who told her “go the h— around the block”, says they’ve taken over her neighborhood — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) March 31, 2021

Jennings said officers need the community to work with them as witnesses to make arrests, and that they will continue to work to gain the community's trust so people will feel comfortable giving them information.

"If we don’t change some things we’re going to continue to see the same things,” Sevhn Doggette, the founder of the nonviolence organization MM2K, said at a Charlotte City Council meeting at the beginning of the month. The meeting included a conversation about SAFE Charlotte, the city's plan to combat violent crimes.