CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a possible shooting in south Charlotte.

Around 4:50 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic responded to a reported shooting in the 7700 block of Sharon Lakes Road. Authorities could not immediately confirm that a shooting occurred, but Medic confirmed one person is dead at the scene.

All lanes of Sharon Lakes Road between South Boulevard and Waterford Lakes Drive are closed while the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigates.

WCNC NBC Charlotte is headed to the scene and will have updates as information becomes available.

