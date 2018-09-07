GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia Police officer is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. when an officer encountered the armed person in the 400 block of South Gray Street. Investigators said the officer fired one shot, striking the armed person, who was then taken to Caromont Hospital for treatment. That person was later released from the hospital.

The SBI was requested to investigate the incident and the Gastonia Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. Gastonia Police have not identified the officer involved in the shooting.

