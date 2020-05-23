One injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

The caller said that a man inside a home in Rowan County was angry, damaging the house and that he had fired several shots inside the residence.

SALISBURY, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rowan County Friday night.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to the1400 block of Dunn’s Mountain Church Rd. around 9:45 Friday night. The caller said that a man inside the home was angry, damaging the house and that he had fired several shots inside the residence. The man also made threats to several people inside the home that he was going to kill them.

Deputies arrived to the scene within about 10 minutes, parked below the residence, and established a perimeter around the house.

The offender inside the house continued to fire shots inside the residence while deputies attempted to make contact with him via telephone, or by making voice contact directly.

People from inside the house told deputies that the offender had at least five different firearms inside the residence consisting of three pistols and two rifles.

Rowan deputies were able to help six people escape from inside the residence and also another four people from a shed located in the back yard of the residence.

Based on the statements given, deputies were able to obtain a warrant on the offender for communicating threats at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

RCSO made numerous attempts to contact and talk with the offender but was never able to effectively establish any prolonged conversation with the offender.

Deputies said the offender continued to show a very agitated state inside the house, and was asked numerous times to put down his weapons, and come outside to be taken into custody.

The offender told deputies that they needed to leave and said he was going to shoot all Law Enforcement if they did not leave and began counting.

RCSO said the offender moved toward the door of the residence and came out firing a round at deputies. A member of the Rowan Shieffs Office returned fire by firing one shot which struck the offender causing him significant injury.

Rowan County EMS was already on the scene and transported the offender to Rowan Hospital Novant. The offender has since been transferred to Carolina CMC for further treatment, and his present condition is not known.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The North Carolina SBI was called in to conduct and investigation since there was an officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

