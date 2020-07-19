One injured after shooting in northwest Charlotte

Police responded to a shooting at W 5th St & Frazier Ave near the Tarlton Hills Apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting after one person was shot in northwest Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting at W 5th St and Frazier Ave near the Tarlton Hills Apartments.

Medic confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further details were immediately available at this time.

Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.