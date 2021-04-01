One injured following drive-by shooting in Salisbury

Police said the victim was transported to Rowan Regional hospital where he was treated and released.

SALISBURY, N.C. — One person has been injured following a drive-by shooting in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 10 a.m. Monday morning at 1605 S Main St.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, their officers found a 24-year-old man that had been shot in the leg during an incident that occurred on the Mooresville Rd side of the business.

Police said a silver Cadillac CTS with 3 males wearing black masks were passing a Silver Jeep Cherokee on Mooresville Rd headed toward S Main St.

According to police, the rear passenger of the Cadillac was hanging out the window firing at the Jeep. The Jeep was struck several times. The Cadillac turned North on Main St, and then left onto Fulton St. A black pickup truck at Southern Motors was struck in the tailgate and back window.