One killed following an apparent domestic incident in northwest Charlotte, CMPD reports

Police said preliminary information indicates this is a domestic incident, and the victim and suspect are known to one another.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed Friday morning following an early morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning near the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Police said when their officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Homicide Detectives are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Police said preliminary information indicates this is a domestic incident, and the victim and suspect are known to one another.