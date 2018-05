GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Gaston County are investigating after a person was killed in a fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Cooks Lake Road Tuesday morning. One person was found dead inside the home, according to Gaston County officials.

BREAKING: investigators on-scene after fatal house fire off Cooks Lake Rd. pic.twitter.com/3Ysdmt1HF2 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 29, 2018

Detectives with Gaston County Police are on the scene investigating the fire. Authorities have not identified the victim or announced a cause of the fire.

