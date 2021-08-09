One killed in west Charlotte

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation across at least two crime scenes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and a second person was injured in a west Charlotte shooting Wednesday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced.

Investigators believe the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near the 1700 block of West Blvd. One of the victims was driven to Walmart in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Blvd, which is located about a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

Outside the Walmart, Medic located the injured person in a car. They transported this person to the hospital. CMPD said that person, whose name has not yet been released, succumbed to their injuries.

A second person also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

While police did not immediately believe this shooting was related to a recent crime in Charlotte, this is Charlotte's second homicide in the past 24 hours, and the fourth this week.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte. Investigators believe high school-aged suspects are responsible for firing 150 shots towards the home.

On Sunday morning, 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnütt, a Hurricane Ida evacuee from New Orleans who had come to Charlotte, was killed near NoDa. Police have identified Malek Moore as the suspect in the killing of Allnütt and another person in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Sunday night, 16-year-old Jaylen Xavier Foster was found dead in the 9700 block of Trinity Road. Police announced on Monday that a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection with this case.