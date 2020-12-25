3 shot, 1 dead in east Charlotte, police say

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting on Olde Savannah Road in east Charlotte late Christmas Eve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in east Charlotte late Christmas Eve, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened near the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, just off Albemarle Road around 11 p.m. CMPD said one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene.

Medic said two people were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three others were also treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. It's unclear how many people were shot during the incident.

Detectives have not identified the person who was killed at this time. No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road where one person has been pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 25, 2020