One dead, another injured after shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone known as CHOP

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured inside Seattle's so-called "CHOP" or Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.

The 911 calls to report shots fired in Cal Anderson Park, near the intersection of 10th Ave. and E. Pine Street started coming in at about 2:19 a.m. Saturday, according to city of Seattle officials.

At 2:25 a.m., Seattle Fire Department medics responded and were awaiting Seattle police to secure the scene before going into the CHOP, which is standard procedure for the fire department. Seattle police arrived at about 2:28 a.m. but weren't able to get inside the CHOP zone.

Police tried to find the shooting victims but were met by a "violent crowd" that prevented the officers from safely accessing the victims, according to a release from Seattle police Saturday.

Body camera footage released by Seattle police Saturday evening shows a crowd of people gathering around the officers.

Police later discovered both shooting victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in private vehicles by CHOP medics.

The first victim, a 19-year-old man arrived at Harborview at 2:42 a.m., according to a Seattle fire dispatch log provided by city officials. The man died from his injuries, police said. The second victim, who is also a man, arrived at Harborview at about 3:06 a.m. and remains in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

Alex Bennet was walking her dog early Saturday morning when she came across one of the victims.

"I saw one gunshot wound on his arm so I took off my sweatshirt and tied it around his arm above where the gunshot wound was so I could make a tourniquet to try and keep the bleeding down," explained Bennet, who used to be a nurse.

She said she and CHOP medical crews tried to help and someone called 911, but they were told paramedics couldn't come because police were being blocked from entering the area.

That's when CHOP medics brought in a van and Bennet helped them get the man inside so they could take him to the hospital.

"I finally was just like he is just really going into shock I need a few guys to help me we're just going to lift him up and we picked him up and got him into the back of the van," said Bennet.

Bennet said she supports the protests but thinks precious time was lost during the incident.

"If an ambulance could have come, he would have been there a lot sooner and I think he would have been in a lot better shape," said Bennet.

Seattle police have not released information about what led up to the shooting, or any suspect descriptions. At this time, no one is in custody.

Seattle police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have video, to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Maryellen Donnelly lives across the street from where the shooting happened and heard the gunshots. She said she's begged lawmakers to intervene for everyone's safety.

"We need help, we live here, we need to not be ignored, there needs to be a dialogue. I think the initial protest has gotten lost," said Donnelly.

The CHOP area extends on E. Pine Street between 10th Ave. and 12th Ave. right across from Cal Anderson Park.

The area has been occupied by protesters for weeks demanding racial justice and police reform in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Saturday's deadly shooting occurred less than a half a mile away from Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, which has been left abandoned and boarded up since protesters took over the area.

The shooting is not the first violent incident that's occurred in the area. On June 7, a Seattle man was accused of driving through a crowd of protesters and shooting one of them. That man has since been charged with felony assault and is awaiting arraignment.