TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man is dead and a family is without him on Christmas day after a person fired inside his pickup truck as the family drove to a Christmas Eve dinner in Prince George’s County.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Temple Hills on Friday in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue near St. Barnabas Road, according to Prince George’s County Police Sergeant Lamar Robinson.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Kelly and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time of the shooting, including his girlfriend and his three children. Police said that it appeared the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire.

No one else in Kelly’s SUV was injured.

“We discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds to the upper body,” Robinson said.

He said the man, later identified as 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton, was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division wrote in a Saturday press release.

"St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family.”

Robinson confirmed police are looking at various angles for a motive in the case, including the possibility of road rage.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Prince George’s County Police ask if witnesses saw what happened Friday afternoon on Branch Avenue, that they call 1-866-411-TIPS with information.

“We are investigating what the motive is in this case,” he said. “That is one of the angles we are looking at. That’s why we are asking for the public’s help.”

Homicide rates are up all across the D.C. region and the country.

Prince George’s County has experienced at least 101 homicides this year, according to county data. This is the first time the county has observed more than 100 homicides since 2008.