One person shot at Charlotte lounge overnight, police say

CMPS says the victim drove to a nearby fire station where they received treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot at Mooney's Lounge early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The department said the victim was shot at the lounge around 4 a.m. then drove to a fire station along West 28th Street near Graham Street where firefighters immediately began treating his injuries.

The victim was later transported to Atrium Main by firefighters and MEDIC, according to CMPD.