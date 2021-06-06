1 person dead after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

CMPD says they responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. along Ellington Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The department said it responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Ellington Street near North Wendover Road.

Police said they located 42-year-old Fredricko Drummer, with inflicted gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC, according to CMPD.