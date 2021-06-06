x
1 person dead after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

CMPD says they responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. along Ellington Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The department said it responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Ellington Street near North Wendover Road.

Police said they located 42-year-old Fredricko Drummer, with inflicted gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC, according to CMPD.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

