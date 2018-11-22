GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.

According to the police department, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Sunshine Ave.

Police report officers were dispatched to the location at around 3:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and found one person with a non-life threatening injury. That person was transported to the hospital.

Police then found a vehicle which was involved in this incident and the 800 block of West 7th Avenue, at which time a second victim was discovered deceased.

Name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

