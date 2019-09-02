CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, the incident happened in the 1000 block of McAlway Road in the Providence Division.

Police report, officers were dispatched to the location after they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon service call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification from the family.

CMPD has not announced any arrests in the shooting and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.