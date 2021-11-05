Woman found dead in NoDa, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood early Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to assist Medic in the 400 block of East 22nd Street, near the intersection of North Davidson Street and Parkwood Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a woman who was not breathing. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

CMPD's homicide unit was called to the scene to collect evidence and search for any potential witnesses. At this time, the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

