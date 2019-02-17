CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 500 block of Minuet Lane in the Westover Division.

Officers were dispatched to the location after they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon service call around 1:39 a.m. Sunday morning, said police.

When police arrived at the scene they found a male with an apparent gunshot would located in a parking lot at 5445 Seventy Seven Center Drive.

Officers said the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died from injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Ervin Steward. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD said, after investigation officers have learned that the actual shooting took place in a nearby parking lot located at 501 Minuet Lane. The victim was then transported by witnesses a few blocks away to another parking lot and officers were able to locate them.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses to this incident. CMPD have not announced any arrest and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.