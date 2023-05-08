One person shot and killed in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot at a residence on Firestreak Drive in north Charlotte early Saturday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call for a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon and found one person shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when Medic arrived.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit are now conducting an investigation. Physical evidence has been collected and the scene was processed by Crime Scene Search.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective.
Check back for updates as CMPD Public Affairs continues to release information.
