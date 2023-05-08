One person shot and killed in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, police say

Police responded to a call of service for a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon. The gunshot victim was later pronounced dead by Medic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot at a residence on Firestreak Drive in north Charlotte early Saturday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call for a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon and found one person shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when Medic arrived.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit are now conducting an investigation. Physical evidence has been collected and the scene was processed by Crime Scene Search.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective.

Check back for updates as CMPD Public Affairs continues to release information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.