One person hospitalized with stabbed wounds, another in custody after an argument in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — Catawba County Sheriffs said one person was injured after an argument in Newton Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a person injured during an argument around 11:45 p.m. on Stove Dr in Newton. When deputies arrived they saw that a man had been stabbed in the abdomen.

He is in serious but stable condition at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to Catawba County Sheriffs.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Taji Shareef Haqq and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Haqq has not received a bond yet and will have his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday, July 13.