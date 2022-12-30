Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say

The incident marks the fifth shooting in the Charlotte area in 36 hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday.

Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along Old Providence Road, just off Providence Road, where one person was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries, officers said.

The incident marks the fifth shooting in the Charlotte area in 36 hours. No word on if any suspects have been identified in this incident.

