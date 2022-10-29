One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a Quik Trip station.
A 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a 36-year-old suspect is in custody, according to police.
The department said a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim may have been riding in the same car.
WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about the incident.
